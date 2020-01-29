Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 68,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

