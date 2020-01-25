Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $115.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

