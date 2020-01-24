Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $114.81, but opened at $108.57. Northern Trust shares last traded at $104.99, with a volume of 3,113,214 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.61.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

