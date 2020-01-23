Northern Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

