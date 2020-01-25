Northern Trust’s (NTRS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

NTRS opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

