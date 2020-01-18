Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Trading Down 4.3%

Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), 28,001 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 421% from the average session volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.88).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $930,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northern Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.90%.

About Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

