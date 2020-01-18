Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Trading Down 1.8%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 41,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 68,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.21 million for the quarter.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

