Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$22.46 and a 12-month high of C$28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.18.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.30 million. Research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.22.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

