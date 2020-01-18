Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$29.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.22.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$22.46 and a one year high of C$28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.20.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

