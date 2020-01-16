Northland Power’s (NPI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.22.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 464,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,393. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$22.46 and a 12 month high of C$28.58.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?