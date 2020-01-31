Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.