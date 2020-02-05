Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $337.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $409.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOC. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.45.

NOC stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

