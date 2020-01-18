Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $410.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Northrop Grumman traded as high as $384.59 and last traded at $383.84, with a volume of 59084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.26.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.92 and a 200-day moving average of $354.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

