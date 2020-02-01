Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $385.01 and last traded at $384.87, with a volume of 1389217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.65.

The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

