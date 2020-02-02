Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.75-23.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.3-35.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.95 billion.

NOC stock traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

