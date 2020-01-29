Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of NPRUF opened at $23.63 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

