Northview Apartment Reit Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (TSE:NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Northview Apartment Reit has a twelve month low of C$20.30 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.45. The firm had revenue of C$98.92 million for the quarter.

