Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve