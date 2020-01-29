Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

