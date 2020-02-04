Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,280.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,790,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,020,000 after buying an additional 200,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. 762,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,223. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

