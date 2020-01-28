Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,280.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

