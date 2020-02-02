NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.92

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.26. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 297,860 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.92.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

