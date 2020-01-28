Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $76.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

