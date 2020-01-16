Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

