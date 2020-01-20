NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NWE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 346,701 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?