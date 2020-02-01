NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Plans Dividend of $12.00

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

