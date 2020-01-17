NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.48

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 389654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?