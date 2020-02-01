Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $56.02

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $56.02. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 3,358,834 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

