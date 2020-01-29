Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwood Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWFL shares. ValuEngine cut Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company raised their price objective on Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

