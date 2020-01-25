NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com