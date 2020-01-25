Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading 17.9% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU)’s stock price traded up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 155,750 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 110,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

