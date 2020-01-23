Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 4297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 729,325 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

