Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) traded down 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 10,247,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.04.

About Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA)

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, silver, copper, lead, nickel, and zinc deposits. It holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium project that comprises 18 adjoining claims covering an area of 1829 hectares located in Wekusko Lake, Manitoba; and holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Alaskan Projects.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?