NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Update

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 16,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $542,415.90. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,795 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,752 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after buying an additional 743,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after buying an additional 724,307 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

