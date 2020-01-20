Novagold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Novagold Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NG stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

