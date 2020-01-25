NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.45

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.42, with a volume of 456575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a quick ratio of 50.88 and a current ratio of 51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.27.

In other news, Director Sharon Elizabeth Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total value of C$606,035.98. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 62,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.38, for a total value of C$588,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$996,446.78. Insiders sold a total of 355,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,992 over the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

