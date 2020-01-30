Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 680,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 548,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,761. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 127,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 105.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

