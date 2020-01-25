Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 1,731,399 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,456,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

NOVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

