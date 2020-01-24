Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 819,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,409,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novan by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Novan by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

