Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 12,633 Shares

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00.

Shares of NOVT opened at $96.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

