Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $498,753.20 in Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NOVT opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVT. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

