Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $157.59 million. Novanta posted sales of $156.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $623.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,785. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

