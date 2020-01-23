Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given $85.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,241. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novanta has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $97.96.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

