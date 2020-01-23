Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.47. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $97.96.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Novanta by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth $22,352,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 123.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 149,244 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 15.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Novanta by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

