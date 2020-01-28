Novartis (NVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

