Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.35

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.35 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 97258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

