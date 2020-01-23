Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target by Liberum Capital Analysts

Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 95.42.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

