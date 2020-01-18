Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 91 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a CHF 85 target price on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.27.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

