Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18,910.00

Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £189.10 ($248.75) and last traded at £180 ($236.78), with a volume of 279111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £187.20 ($246.25).

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £203.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of £203.73.

About Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

