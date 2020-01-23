Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Million

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $3.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98 million. Novavax posted sales of $6.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $11.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NVAX traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,880,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,578. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $48.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com